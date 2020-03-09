Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 16.8% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $245,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

VTI stock traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.32. 264,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

