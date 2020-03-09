Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 24.9% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,093,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,271,671. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $159.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.28.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

