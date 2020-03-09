Veeva Systems Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veeva Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.85.

Shares of VEEV opened at $146.25 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $110.23 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $147,082.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

