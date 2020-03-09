Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.24 million and a PE ratio of -40.52. Velan has a 52-week low of C$6.50 and a 52-week high of C$10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.28.

Get Velan alerts:

Velan (TSE:VLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$117.27 million during the quarter.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.