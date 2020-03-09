Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426,026 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Vereit worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,629,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,807 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,469,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,556 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,537 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 15,452,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,566,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vereit stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 356,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,876,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

