Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $63.85 million and $1.02 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, SouthXchange, Bitfinex and Coindeal. During the last week, Verge has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000915 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027844 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,197,347,543 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Huobi, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, TradeOgre, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

