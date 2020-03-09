VeriCoin Market Capitalization Tops $894,327.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $894,327.00 and $6,821.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,088.84 or 0.99789138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,573,477 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.