Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,592,390. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.