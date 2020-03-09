Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at AltaCorp Capital from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 263.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VET. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial cut Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.93.

TSE VET traded down C$4.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.33. 4,642,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,212. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.81. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.77 and a twelve month high of C$36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

