Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.93.

VET traded down C$4.03 on Monday, reaching C$6.33. 4,642,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,212. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.77 and a twelve month high of C$36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

