Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 184.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VET. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on Vermilion Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.50 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.93.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

TSE VET traded down C$4.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.33. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.77 and a 52 week high of C$36.83.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.