Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 215.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VET. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.93.

TSE:VET traded down C$4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.33. 4,642,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,212. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 30.33. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.77 and a 1-year high of C$36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

