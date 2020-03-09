Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,491 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,236,000 after purchasing an additional 385,706 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after purchasing an additional 240,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 518,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,518,000 after purchasing an additional 161,286 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,532,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,231,000 after purchasing an additional 105,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,057.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.45, for a total transaction of $848,357.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $13.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.14 and a 200-day moving average of $207.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

