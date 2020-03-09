Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,206.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $955,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.63.

Shares of VRTX traded down $8.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,097. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.