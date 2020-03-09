Vestcor Investment Management Corp Acquires New Shares in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.78. 74,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,844. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.14 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

