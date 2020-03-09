Vestcor Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 235,840 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp owned 0.43% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 158.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

GPMT traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $42,852.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $872,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $100,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

