Vestcor Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 278,182 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 278,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of People’s United Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 587.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,659,000 after buying an additional 340,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,021.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

PBCT traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.