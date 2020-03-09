Vestcor Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 29,941 MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 727,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,622,000 after acquiring an additional 85,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,633,000 after buying an additional 46,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE MKC traded down $4.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.66. 75,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.18. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $135.47 and a 12-month high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

