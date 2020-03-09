Vestcor Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 55,895 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,895 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $815,274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,796,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $677,245,000 after buying an additional 107,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after buying an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,939. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $72.36 and a one year high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

