Vestcor Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 75,431 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,871,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,715,512. The company has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

