Vestcor Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 94,077 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,648.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

NYSE BIP traded down $5.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.15. 99,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,556. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3,071.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

