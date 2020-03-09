Vestcor Investment Management Corp Buys New Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.35.

DG stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.63. 229,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,889. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.76. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

