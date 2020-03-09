Vestcor Investment Management Corp Buys New Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 173,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.33. 8,940,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,555,392. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

