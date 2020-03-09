Vestcor Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 13,834 Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Humana by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,355 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 808,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 1,216.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana stock traded down $33.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $333.82. 145,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,446. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.53. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $384.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,968.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,450. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

