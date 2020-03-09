Vestcor Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 62,783 Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 44.9% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.61. 820,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,476. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

