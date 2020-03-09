Vestcor Investment Management Corp Invests $4.29 Million in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 259,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp owned about 0.23% of Redwood Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 71.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 85,948 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 463.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 84,933 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 156,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,879. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

