Vestcor Investment Management Corp Invests $4.53 Million in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,438,000 after buying an additional 456,926 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,252,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,283,000 after purchasing an additional 665,034 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,337,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,338,000 after purchasing an additional 574,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,733,000 after purchasing an additional 47,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust stock remained flat at $$61.95 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

