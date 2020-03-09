Vestcor Investment Management Corp Invests $5.09 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 205.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 248,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,161,000 after purchasing an additional 166,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after purchasing an additional 147,291 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,255,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,987,000 after purchasing an additional 91,778 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 482,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,580,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 193,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 56,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

BXP traded down $7.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.79. 984,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,089. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average is $135.32. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.10 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $697,366.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,466 shares of company stock worth $16,382,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

