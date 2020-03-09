Vestcor Investment Management Corp Invests $5.21 Million in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 235,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Tallgrass Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 909.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,919,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 501.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,870,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,600 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,657,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 362.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGE traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.95. 2,048,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

