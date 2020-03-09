Vestcor Investment Management Corp Invests $5.47 Million in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 362,442 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,697,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,597,000 after purchasing an additional 191,135 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,937,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,763,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,696,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

BVN stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.23. 911,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,372. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $235.49 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

