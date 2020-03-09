Vestcor Investment Management Corp Invests $5.91 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 372,381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,056,096.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. 933,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,814,635. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

