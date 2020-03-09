Vestcor Investment Management Corp Invests $6.17 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,206 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,475,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,972,353. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.99.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

