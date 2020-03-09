Vestcor Investment Management Corp Invests $6.33 Million in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 380,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Mortgage Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,295,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,345 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 50,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 85,310 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVR traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

In other news, insider Brian Norris acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Lyle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

