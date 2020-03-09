Vestcor Investment Management Corp Invests $6.45 Million in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Garmin by 12.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $5.48 on Monday, reaching $82.04. 80,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,083. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.