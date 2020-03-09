Vestcor Investment Management Corp Invests $7.37 Million in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,685,000 after acquiring an additional 467,743 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 648,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,745 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 503,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,027 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,043,000 after acquiring an additional 323,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 415,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,042,000 after acquiring an additional 185,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisign stock traded down $12.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.83. 57,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,417. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.21.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

