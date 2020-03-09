Vestcor Investment Management Corp Makes New $4.60 Million Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.86. 2,575,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,294,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

