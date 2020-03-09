Vestcor Investment Management Corp Makes New $4.62 Million Investment in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,022 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,235,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,563,000 after acquiring an additional 844,714 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,842,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,774,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,614,000 after acquiring an additional 364,864 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.81. 1,006,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

