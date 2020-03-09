Vestcor Investment Management Corp Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,652,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,560. The stock has a market cap of $268.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.16 and a 200 day moving average of $264.01.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

