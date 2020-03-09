Vestcor Investment Management Corp Makes New $6.11 Million Investment in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 306,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. FMR LLC raised its position in AES by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after buying an additional 8,346,247 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,937,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AES by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,844,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,605,000 after buying an additional 761,248 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,667,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in AES by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,305,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,335,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.26.

NYSE AES traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 594,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,946. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

