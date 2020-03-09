Vestcor Investment Management Corp Makes New $6.20 Million Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (down from $1,345.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,236.47.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded up $57.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,117.41. 45,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,452. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $924.25 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,077.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1,127.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

