Vestcor Investment Management Corp Makes New $6.71 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $52.67. 2,066,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,863,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

