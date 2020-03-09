Vestcor Investment Management Corp Makes New $7.28 Million Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 47,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $477,316,000 after acquiring an additional 125,650 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,812,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,734,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,255,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,734,000 after buying an additional 62,415 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,376,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,275,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,069,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,452,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

DHR traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.74. 282,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.96. The company has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $123.50 and a one year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

