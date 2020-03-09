Vestcor Investment Management Corp Makes New $8.80 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 70,851 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $11.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.52. 277,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,392. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $95.07 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

