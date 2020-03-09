Vestcor Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 223,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 472.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.75. 751,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.68.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

