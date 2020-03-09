Vestcor Investment Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $58.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,240.17. 245,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,787. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,455.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,321.98. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $906.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price objective (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

