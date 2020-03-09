Vestcor Investment Management Corp Purchases New Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 215,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after buying an additional 8,137,878 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,305,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,991,000 after buying an additional 72,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,071,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,040,000 after buying an additional 119,667 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,805,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,242,000 after buying an additional 108,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,530,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,418,000 after buying an additional 94,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 959,624 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,827. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. 32,799,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,295,277. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

