Vestcor Investment Management Corp Takes $4.77 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,700,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 30.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,884,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,420,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. General Motors has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

