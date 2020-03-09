Vestcor Investment Management Corp Takes $5.88 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,171,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,217,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,952 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,074,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,712,593,000 after acquiring an additional 180,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,830,000 after acquiring an additional 828,521 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

BABA stock traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.36. 21,000,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,025,892. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $503.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.35 and its 200 day moving average is $194.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

