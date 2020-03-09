Vestcor Investment Management Corp Takes $8.01 Million Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 410,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,667 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,634,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 239,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $9.13 on Monday, reaching $115.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,621. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $117.38 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

