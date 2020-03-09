Vestcor Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,478,000 after acquiring an additional 269,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,848,000 after acquiring an additional 117,284 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,075 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

NYSE ALL traded down $11.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.67. 176,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

